Delhi violence: protest today in 15 European cities

Demonstrations will be held in at least 15 major European cities, including Brussels, Geneva, Helsinki, Kraków, the Hague, Stockholm, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Glasgow and London to “express solidarity with the victims and survivors of this brutal ethnic violence” that occurred in Delhi last week.

“Originally there were people who stood in solidarity with the movement against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens India; there were sporadic demonstrations. Later we got in touch through social media and decided to voice out solidarity in a more unified way,” said Deep Roy a PhD student of Hydraulic Engineering at University of Pisa, originally from Kolkata.

Delhi has been gripped with communal violence since Sunday, taking the death toll in the clashes to 42

“Simultaneous demonstrations on Saturday will express solidarity with the victims and survivors of this brutal ethnic violence and an integrated attempt to bring the issue to the attention of EU leaders and members,” read the press release by the group organising the protest.