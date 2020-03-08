Delhi Violence | Over 700 cases filed, nearly 2,400 people held

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has filed over 700 cases and nabbed nearly 2,400 people in connection with the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi.
In total, 2,387 people have been either detained or arrested in relation to the violence that broke out last month in northeast Delhi, they said.
According to police, out of the 702 cases filed, 49 have been registered under the Arms Act.
They also said 283 meetings have been held with the Aman Committees in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi.
Also read| Delhi violence ‘one-sided, well-planned’, says minorities panel
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.