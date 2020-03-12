National

Delhi violence: Man apprehended for murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma

A file photo of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau staffer who was found dead in a drain in Chand Bagh.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on March 12 apprehended a man in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the riots last month in the national capital’s northeast district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Salman alias Nanhe, they said.

Sharma’s body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing.

Earlier, police had arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the case.

Comments
