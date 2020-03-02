Delhi violence: Indian diaspora hold protests across Europe

CHENNAI

02 March 2020

Nearly 1,500 people participated protests, silent demonstrations and sit-ins in over 15 cities

Members of the Indian diaspora recently held simultaneous protests in more than 15 cities across Europe to express their solidarity with the victims and survivors of the recent violence in Delhi, and to demand immediate action against the perpetrators.

Nearly 1,500 people participated in such protests, silent demonstrations and sit-ins in many places on Saturday despite inclement weather in some cities. During the protests, people paid tribute to the victims and appealed for peace between communities. They also sang songs and carried posters with messages of peace.

Opposite Embassy

In Berlin, the protesters marched towards the Indian Embassy, raising slogans against “atrocities committed by the police”. As the Indian Embassy objected to flowers being placed outside its premises, people in Berlin placed flowers on the street opposite the Indian Embassy as a gesture of condolence towards the victims. Despite the harsh weather, Indians in Belgium too protested to show their solidarity against communal atrocities, according to a release from Indians in Poland co-ordinating the protests across Europe.

While in Glasgow, Scottish people joined the demonstrators, who sang poet Faiz Ahmed’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’, the silent demonstration in Krakow, Poland, had participants wearing black.

A press release said slogans in English and Hindi, speeches and poetry, and a tribute to the protesters of Shaheen Bagh, marked the protests in The Hague, Netherlands. Some of the Indians in Helsinki, Finland covered their mouths with black cloth, symbolising curbing of dissent, during a silent protest.

Locals join

In Paris and Stockholm, people observed silence for a minute for the victims of violence in Delhi. French citizens too joined Indians at the meeting where the victims were remembered and white roses were laid near the Consular Office in Paris. The Indian diaspora in Sweden and Switzerland are working towards supporting relief activities in Delhi.

At a gathering in Geneva, which had Indians across Switzerland as well as Swiss residents participate, protesters highlighted the inadequate response of the Central government in curbing the violence.

While in Pisa, Italy, people gathered in front of the Leaning Tower in homage to the victims, a German lady in Koln spoke about the similarities between the Germany of the 1930s and the current situation in India, during a meeting.