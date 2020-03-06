Delhi violence | Government to launch verification drive for release of compensation for Delhi violence victims: Manish Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday will launch a two-day mega drive for release of compensation to victims of the Delhi violence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
The government wants the verification exercise at the earliest so that victims get compensation as soon as possible, Mr. Sisodia told a press conference.
Also read: Read them the riot act: On police inaction during Delhi violence
The drive will be headed by six senior IAS officers, he said.
Mr. Sisodia said that the government has so far received around 1,700 compensation forms.
Earlier in the day, Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited northeast Delhi’s Idgah area in Mustfabad and interacted with locals.
Also read: Delhi violence | International criticism ‘misleading and inaccurate’, says India
