Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir Hussain to seven-day police custody

A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast Delhi.
Deputy Magistrate Rakesh Kumar passed the order after he was produced before him by Delhi Police which said that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth larger conspiracy, Mr. Tahir’s advocate Mukesh Kalia said.
Mr. Tahir was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the case.
