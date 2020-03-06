National

Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir Hussain to seven-day police custody

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain  

The AAP councillor was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it

A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to seven day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the recent violence in northeast Delhi.

Delhi violence | Death toll rises to 53

Deputy Magistrate Rakesh Kumar passed the order after he was produced before him by Delhi Police which said that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth larger conspiracy, Mr. Tahir’s advocate Mukesh Kalia said.

Delhi violence | 654 cases registered, 1820 people detained or arrested

Mr. Tahir was arrested on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the case.

Also read| State has failed to do its job, say ex-SC judges on Delhi riots

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Delhi violence 2020
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 7:00:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/delhi-violence-court-sends-tahir-hussain-to-seven-day-police-custody/article31001940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY