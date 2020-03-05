Delhi violence: AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain arrested

NEW DELHI

05 March 2020 15:31 IST

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor in Delhi Tahir Hussain was arrested by the police on Thursday in connection with a murder during the Delhi riots.

Mr. Hussain had applied for anticipatory bail at the Karkardooma court in east Delhi and a decision on his bail plea was to be announced by the magistrate today. In between, he reached the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi area to surrender and moved an application. The application was rejected by the magistrate, who said the matter didn't fall under its jurisdiction, said a police officer.

Mr. Hussain was taken into custody from the Rouse Avenue court premises, the officer stated.

The Councillor had been booked in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma in northeast Delhi during the recent violence over the new citizenship law. He was absconding since then. His last location was traced in Jamia Nagar.