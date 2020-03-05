Delhi violence: AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain arrested

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor in Delhi Tahir Hussain was arrested by the police on Thursday in connection with a murder during the Delhi riots.
Mr. Hussain had applied for anticipatory bail at the Karkardooma court in east Delhi and a decision on his bail plea was to be announced by the magistrate today. In between, he reached the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi area to surrender and moved an application. The application was rejected by the magistrate, who said the matter didn't fall under its jurisdiction, said a police officer.
Mr. Hussain was taken into custody from the Rouse Avenue court premises, the officer stated.
The Councillor had been booked in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma in northeast Delhi during the recent violence over the new citizenship law. He was absconding since then. His last location was traced in Jamia Nagar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.