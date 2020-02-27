Delhi violence a chilling reminder of 2002 Gujarat riots: Yechury

New Delhi

27 February 2020 05:03 IST

The violence in Delhi is a “chilling reminder” of the 2002 Gujarat riots, when the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the State, said CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

In a joint press conference with the CPI general secretary D. Raja, Mr. Yechury claimed that it is clear that the violence in Delhi has the sanction of the police and that of the "powers that govern them". Both the parties said that there is a need to deploy the Army in the capital to bring the situation under control as the Delhi police has proven to be “completely ineffectual.”

"What is happening in Delhi now is a chilling replay of 2002 Gujarat riots, when the current Prime Minister was the State Chief Minister," said Mr. Yechury.

On behalf of the Samajwadi Party, the DMK, the NCP and other opposition leaders, he also sought an appointment with President Ramnath Kovind to discuss the violence that left over 20 persons dead.

Both Mr. Yechury and Mr. Raja slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“If the National Security Advisor (NSA) is supposed to be in charge of the Delhi police, then what is the role of the Home Minister? Has the government conceded that Home Minister Amit Shah is incapable of handling Delhi violence,” said Mr. Yechury, adding that the violence was not “spontaneous”, as it was being made out to be and there was clear provocation by BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and others.

Mr. Raja said that Mr Shah is solely responsible for the situation in the national capital. “The situation demands that the Supreme Court must act suo motu, order a thorough probe and consider deployment of Army,” he added. He also appealed to all secular parties to come together to lend confidence to people.

Both the leaders said that Delhi Police denied them permission to go to the troubled areas to hold peace march. “We were not allowed to hold peace march, but it is very strange that armed people from outside Delhi were allowed to roam freely”, Mr. Yechury said.