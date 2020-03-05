National

Delhi violence: 654 cases registered, 1820 people detained or arrested

Security personnel keeping vigil at Maujpur riots hit area in New Delhi on Thursday.

Security personnel keeping vigil at Maujpur riots hit area in New Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

‘Out of 654 cases registered, 47 were related to the Arms Act’

The Delhi Police said on Thursday that it has registered over 600 cases in connection with last week’s riots in northeast Delhi.

Out of 654 cases registered, 47 were related to the Arms Act, it said in a statement.

In total, 1,820 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said.

Also read| Delhi violence ‘one-sided, well-planned’, says minorities panel

The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, and has left 46 dead and over 200 injured.

Also read| Delhi violence: AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain arrested

 

