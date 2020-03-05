Delhi violence: 654 cases registered, 1820 people detained or arrested

The Delhi Police said on Thursday that it has registered over 600 cases in connection with last week’s riots in northeast Delhi.
Out of 654 cases registered, 47 were related to the Arms Act, it said in a statement.
In total, 1,820 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, the police said.
Also read| Delhi violence ‘one-sided, well-planned’, says minorities panel
The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, and has left 46 dead and over 200 injured.
Also read| Delhi violence: AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain arrested
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.