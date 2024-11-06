Delhi to host 12th edition of North East Festival

GUWAHATI

More than 200 communities from eight north-eastern States are expected to showcase their cultural traits at the 12th edition of the North East Festival from November 15-17.

The organisers said the event will be held at the MDC National Stadium at India Gate.

“What began as a cultural showcase has evolved into a platform for unity, mutual appreciation, shared experiences, and a tourism festival. The festival has grown far beyond its original concept to become Delhi’s major tourism festival,” Shyamkanu Mahanta, the festival’s chief organiser said.

“This festival aimed at making visitors experience the northeast’s artistic and culinary treasures is more than a visual spectacle; it is a celebration of heritage, talent, and the innovative spirit that defines the region,” he said.

Organised by Socio-Cultural Trust Trend MMS with the support of the Ministry of DoNER, Delhi police, and the Central and some State governments, the festival is said to have fostered a better understanding of the north-east apart from promoting tourism and business and creating space for creativity.

Mr. Mahanta said the upcoming edition will focus on the region’s entrepreneurial energy through a large number of MSME stalls, each spotlighting unique products from the communities. These would range from farm produce to handloom and handicraft.