Delhi road named after Bangladesh founder Mujibur Rahman

The Park Street here will now be known after Bangladesh’s founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with the New Delhi Municipal Council approving its renaming a day before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives on a four-day visit.

The NDMC arrived at the decision aimed at expressing a “friendly gesture”.

“It has been decided to rename Park Street after the founder of Bangladesh — Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman — ahead of Sheikh Hasina’s visit. This is like a friendly gesture as India shares cordial relations with Bangladesh,” a senior municipal council official said.

The decision was made through a circular motion as a council meeting could not be convened.

May 2, 2020

