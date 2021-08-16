Delhi riots: Police seek time to argue UAPA bail plea, says 'can't talk in air'

New Delhi

16 August 2021 18:48 IST

A court in New Delhi on August 16 adjourned the hearing on the bail application of former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan in the Delhi riots conspiracy case till August 20, after the prosecutor sought more time and said that he cannot “talk in the air”.

Ms. Jahan, along with several others, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case and they are accused of being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who represents Delhi Police and was slated to argue on the bail plea today, sought an adjournment from Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat stating that he needs more time to prepare the case.

Advocate Pradeep Teotia, appearing for Ms. Jahan, objected to the adjournment request and apprised A.S.J. Rawat that the matter is pending for the last six months.

“I cannot argue like you. I need to be fully prepared. I cannot talk in the air,” the prosecutor told advocate Teotia, impelling the judge to intervene and ask them to not fight over “petty issues” or get "personal” with each other.

Ms. Jahan's counsel had concluded his arguments on her bail plea on July 23 and the SPP was slated to argue before the court today. The matter will now be heard on August 20 at 11 am.

Earlier, Ms. Jahan, through her lawyer, said that the investigating agency does not have an iota of evidence against her in the conspiracy case. She also asked if it was "wrong to have a political affiliation".

Besides her, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, former student leader Umar Khalid, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the anti-terror law.

In June, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha, Ms. Narwal, and Ms. Kalita in the case, saying the State blurred the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity in anxiety to suppress dissent.