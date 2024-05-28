Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: Umar Khalid to remain in jail as court denies bail

A Delhi court on May 28 rejected the bail application of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Umar Khalid who was arrested in a larger conspiracy case pertaining to North East Delhi riots 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts dismissed Mr Khalid’s plea who was arrested in September 2020. Detailed order is awaited.

The police have accused Mr Khalid of planning protests at 23 places which allegedly led to Delhi riots in 2020. He was then charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly as well as several other offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is in jail since then.

The Karkardooma court had denied bail to Mr Khalid first time in March 2022 following which he had approached the Delhi High Court which too denied any relief to him in October 2022.

Mr Khaldi had filed a bail application in the Supreme Court which in May 2023, sought response from the Delhi Police in the matter. His plea before the top court was then adjourned 14 times after which Mr Khali’s counsel, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, informed the Court that the bail plea was being withdrawn.

The accused had approached the trial court after the withdrawal of his bail plea before the Supreme Court on February 14, 2024. He had sought regular bail in the matter on the grounds of delay and parity with other accused in the Delhi riots case.

To mention, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha — all accused in the Delhi riot’s larger conspiracy case — were granted bail by the Delhi high court in the past.