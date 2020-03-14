National

Delhi riots | Five more arrested in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case

Salman, accused in connection with allegedly killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the Delhi riots last month, being produced at a court, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 14 March 2020 16:44 IST
Updated: 14 March 2020 16:54 IST

The Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder case during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said.

Earlier, a man identified as Salman was arrested in connection with the murder case.

