HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi riots case: SC admits former JNU student leader Umar Khalid’s plea, fixes hearing after four weeks

Charges have been levelled against Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the February 2020 Delhi riots case.

September 12, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Former JNU student Umar Khalid. FIle.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid. FIle. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday admitted an appeal for bail filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid and agreed to examine after four weeks evidence he may produce in his favour against charges levelled against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the February 2020 Delhi riots case.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi said the case would have to be heard and decided by going through the documentary evidence.

“We will grant leave now and list the case after four weeks... You have to show us what evidence is available and how it does not match with the charges against you,” Justice Bose addressed senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Khalid.

Mr. Sibal said certain provisions of the UAPA, including provisions concerning terrorism, raising funds for terrorist act and conspiracy did not apply in the case.

The case has been adjourned time and again in the past months.

The bail petition has been listed since May this year. On May 18, a Bench of Justices Bopanna and Hima Kohli had issued notice and posted the case after six weeks.

Mr. Sibal had been repeatedly pointing out in court that his client had been in jail for over two years. Mr. Khalid is accused of being part of a “larger conspiracy” behind the Delhi riots.

The Delhi High Court in October last year refused to grant bail to Mr. Khalid, saying he was in constant touch with other co-accused and allegations against him were prima facie true.

The High Court had said the acts of the accused prima facie qualified as “terrorist act” under the UAPA. The High Court had said the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests “metamorphosed into violent riots”, which “prima facie seemed to be orchestrated at the conspiratorial meetings”, and the statements of the witnesses indicate Mr. Khalid’s “active involvement” in the protests.

Related Topics

Delhi violence 2020 / act of terror / Citizenship Amendment Act

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.