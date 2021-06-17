Delhi riots case: Court issues release warrants for JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha

The students sought forthwith release from jail, saying even after 36 hours of passing of the bail orders the accused have not yet been released from jail

A Delhi court on June 17 issued release warrants for JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in the north- east Delhi riots case.

Earlier in the day, the three students, who were granted bail on June 15 in the northeast Delhi riots case, moved the Delhi High Court on June 17 seeking forthwith release from jail.

Their plea said even after 36 hours of passing of the bail order they have not yet been released from jail.

The Delhi HC directed a trial court in New Delhi to "proceed with promptitude and expedition" on the pleas filed by Ms. Kalita, Ms. Narwal and Mr. Iqbal seeking immediate release from jail.

"Our orders enlarging the applicants [Kalita, Narwal and Iqbal] on bail is already been rendered by us. It needs to be implemented. This cannot be an open ended process," the Delhi HC said while directing the trial court to hear the case at 12 noon on June 17.

The High Court to hear the case again at 3:30 p.m.