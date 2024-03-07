Delhi riots case | Can’t wait endlessly for forensic report, says Delhi High Court

March 07, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The court made is observation in the case of the Muslim men, who were alleged beaten and forced to sing the national anthem even by the police

The petitioner claimed that fatal injuries, suffered by her son due to police beatings, was the reason for his death. She also alleged that police denied him medical treatment, following which he succumbed to the injuries on February 26, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani has listed the matter for April 3 for in-chamber hearing of a plea for an impartial probe.

Also read | A mother’s long wait for justice

The Delhi police submitted in the court that forensic analysis of video footage was yet to be concluded by the National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat. The analysis was initially done in Delhi as well.

“I will have to put a stop to the whole forensic examination that is going on in Gujarat. I can’t wait for it endlessly,” the court said adding that the it will not take a view of the forensic report in the case since it must come within a designated time.

Editorial | Read them the riot act: On police inaction during Delhi violence

The analysis of the videos was pending for almost 10 months.

The counsel of the petitioner submitted before the court that the forensic report is not needed for the plea of seeking an SIT probe in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said he would proceed without waiting for the report any longer and urged the court to permit him to make submission in-chamber without the presence of the petitioner or her lawyer as the matter pertains to “wider investigation”.

It had been four years since the Delhi riots that broke on February 23, 2020, between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in North East Delhi. The clashes continued for the next couple of days and spread in to areas like Jafrabad, Seelampur, Bhajanpura, Karawal Nagar, Khazoori Khas, Gokal Puri, and Dayalpur. The riots saw 53 people lose their lives, including a policeman and an IB personnel, and witnessed hundreds injured, as well as public and private properties destroyed.

The police had earlier submitted in the court that records pertaining to the particular case are safe and also that the investigation had “zeroed down a head constable making the video”. The submission had also denied any assault on the victim, and added that no stone was being left unturned in the probe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.