Delhi records over 1100 COVID-19 cases in a day

PTI June 14, 2022 20:12 IST

PTI June 14, 2022 20:12 IST

The Health Department of Delhi reported 1,118 cases new cases on June 14 with a positivity rate of 6.50% and two fatalities, according to its latest bulletin

Health worker collecting swab sample for conducting Covid RT-PCR Test at a Dispensary in Daryaganj, New Delhi on June 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: Moorthy R. V.

The Health Department of Delhi reported 1,118 cases new cases on June 14 with a positivity rate of 6.50% and two fatalities, according to its latest bulletin

Delhi's single-day COVID-19 infections breached the one thousand mark on June 14, with a positivity rate of 6.50% and two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department in the capital. The national capital logged 1,118 cases. It was on May 10 that the national capital had last recorded more than one thousand cases with a positivity rate of 4.38% and one death. This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day. With the new cases reported on June 14, Delhi's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,14,530 and the death toll stands at 26,223, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on June 13 reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 7.06%. The city had on June 12 reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate was at 4.35%. It had on June 11 reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11% and zero death.



Our code of editorial values