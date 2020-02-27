Delhi Police transfers northeast Delhi riots probe to Crime Branch

New Delhi

48 FIRs filed so far; two SITs formed to probe cases

The Delhi Police has transferred northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said on Thursday.

The police has so far filed 48 FIRs.

The teams will be headed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.

The teams will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police B. K. Singh.

