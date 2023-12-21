ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi police take Bagalkot IT engineer into custody on suspicion of being friends with Parliament security breach accused

December 21, 2023 10:37 am | Updated December 22, 2023 02:37 am IST - Belagavi

Saikrishna Jagali was taken into custody on suspicion that he was in regular contact with Manoranjan Gowda, one of the accused in the alleged security breach in Parliament.

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of security personnel keeping vigil at Parliament. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A team of officers of Delhi police have taken into custody an IT engineer from Bagalkot on suspicion that he was in regular contact with Manoranjan Gowda, one of the accused in the alleged security breach in Parliament.

Saikrishna Jagali, 33, was the classmate and room mate of Mr Gowda when they were studying in BIT in Bengaluru in 2008-09. He is the son of V.P. Jagali, a retired deputy superintendent of police.

He works for a Bengaluru-based IT company. He resides in his family home in Bagalkot.

“Investigation into Mr Gowda’s mobile call records and diary led to the belief that the two are good friends and were in regular contact. Delhi police searched the house. Later, Saikrishna Jagali was flown to Delhi on December 20 midnight,’‘ local police sources said.

When mediapersons went to his house, his sister Spandana, said, “He has been taken into custody only because he was the classmate of Mr Gowda. However, there was no contact between them after college, as far as we know.”

Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy has confirmed the incident.

