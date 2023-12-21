GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi police take Bagalkot IT engineer into custody on suspicion of being friends with Parliament security breach accused

Saikrishna Jagali was taken into custody on suspicion that he was in regular contact with Manoranjan Gowda, one of the accused in the alleged security breach in Parliament.

December 21, 2023 10:37 am | Updated December 22, 2023 02:37 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of security personnel keeping vigil at Parliament. File

A file photo of security personnel keeping vigil at Parliament. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A team of officers of Delhi police have taken into custody an IT engineer from Bagalkot on suspicion that he was in regular contact with Manoranjan Gowda, one of the accused in the alleged security breach in Parliament.

Saikrishna Jagali, 33, was the classmate and room mate of Mr Gowda when they were studying in BIT in Bengaluru in 2008-09. He is the son of V.P. Jagali, a retired deputy superintendent of police.

ALSO READ
Parliament security breach | Sixth accused arrested; sent to 7-day police custody

He works for a Bengaluru-based IT company. He resides in his family home in Bagalkot.

“Investigation into Mr Gowda’s mobile call records and diary led to the belief that the two are good friends and were in regular contact. Delhi police searched the house. Later, Saikrishna Jagali was flown to Delhi on December 20 midnight,’‘ local police sources said.

ALSO READ
Intruders in Parliament

When mediapersons went to his house, his sister Spandana, said, “He has been taken into custody only because he was the classmate of Mr Gowda. However, there was no contact between them after college, as far as we know.”

Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy has confirmed the incident.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / national security / parliament

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.