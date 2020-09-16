Delhi riots case: Delhi police submit 20,000 page chargesheet

Nearly seven months after communal violence gripped the capital city, the Delhi police have filed a chargesheet in the riots that gripped the north-eastern parts of the city in February. Fifteen persons have reportedly been named as accused in the chargesheet, a Delhi police officer said on Wednesday evening.
A team of the Special Cell of Delhi police submitted a 20,000 page chargesheet in a Delhi court. A total of 20 persons have been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
A supplementary chargesheet will reportedly be filed against student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested on Sunday, and against activist Sharjeel Imam.
15 names
The 15 named accused are Taahir Hussain, Mohd Parvez Ahmed, Mohd Illyas, Saifi Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Miran Haider, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shahdab Ahmed, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Tasleem Ahmed, Salem Malik, Mohd Saleem Khan and Athar Khan.
A total of 745 witnesses have recorded their statement during the investigation. Civil rights groups have been critical of the Delhi police for a biased investigation, a charge that the Delhi police has denied.
