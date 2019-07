The Delhi Police Special Cell said on July 16 that they have arrested an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist from Srinagar. A reward of ₹2 lakh was announced for his arrest, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that the man, identified as Basir Ahamad, was wanted in a case by the Special Cell.

Police said that two of his associates, Faiyyaz and Majeed Baba, were arrested earlier this year.