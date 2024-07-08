ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi police seek info from X for case against Mahua Moitra 

Published - July 08, 2024 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

An FIR has been filed against Trinamool Congress MP for her alleged “derogatory” remarks about NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Alisha Dutta

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the Delhi police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra for her alleged “derogatory” remarks about National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, the police on July 8 sought information from social media platform ‘X’ about the deleted post. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Moitra was booked under Section 79 of the BNS pertaining to outraging a woman’s modesty, two days after NCW Joint Secretary A. Asholi Chalai wrote to Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora, asking him to take action against the TMC MP for her post on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) on Thursday where she allegedly made an inappropriate comment about Ms. Sharma when videos and photographs of her staff member holding an umbrella went viral.

NCW files complaint against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

Taking cognisance of the NCW Joint Secretary’s complaint, the FIR notes that “the complaint contains the allegations of derogatory and outrageous remarks against the Chairperson of NCW by Ms. Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament, on social media platform X”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further the FIR states that the contents of the complaint disclose commission of cognisable offence punishable under Section 79 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Hence, it is requested that a case be registered and investigation be entrusted to the undersigned,” stated the FIR. 

Following the FIR, a senior official told The Hindu that they had written to the social media platform X for the details of the post to conduct further investigation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP slams Mahua Moitra over her X reply on NCW chief

“Though we have screenshots of the post, we have written to X but are yet to receive a response from the social media company,” the officer added. 

The officer said Ms. Moitra might be called in the next few days for the investigation. 

The probe is being led by the Delhi police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO). 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US