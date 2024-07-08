GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi police seek info from X for case against Mahua Moitra 

An FIR has been filed against Trinamool Congress MP for her alleged “derogatory” remarks about NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Published - July 08, 2024 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Alisha Dutta
TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the Delhi police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra for her alleged “derogatory” remarks about National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, the police on July 8 sought information from social media platform ‘X’ about the deleted post. 

Ms. Moitra was booked under Section 79 of the BNS pertaining to outraging a woman’s modesty, two days after NCW Joint Secretary A. Asholi Chalai wrote to Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora, asking him to take action against the TMC MP for her post on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) on Thursday where she allegedly made an inappropriate comment about Ms. Sharma when videos and photographs of her staff member holding an umbrella went viral.

NCW files complaint against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

Taking cognisance of the NCW Joint Secretary’s complaint, the FIR notes that “the complaint contains the allegations of derogatory and outrageous remarks against the Chairperson of NCW by Ms. Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament, on social media platform X”.

Further the FIR states that the contents of the complaint disclose commission of cognisable offence punishable under Section 79 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. 

“Hence, it is requested that a case be registered and investigation be entrusted to the undersigned,” stated the FIR. 

Following the FIR, a senior official told The Hindu that they had written to the social media platform X for the details of the post to conduct further investigation. 

BJP slams Mahua Moitra over her X reply on NCW chief

“Though we have screenshots of the post, we have written to X but are yet to receive a response from the social media company,” the officer added. 

The officer said Ms. Moitra might be called in the next few days for the investigation. 

The probe is being led by the Delhi police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO). 

