Delhi Police remain quiet when fake videos of Congress leaders are circulated: Jairam Ramesh

April 30, 2024

The Congress on April 30 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Delhi Police summons to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in connection with an alleged doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that is being circulated on social media.

The Delhi Police, which come under the Ministry of Home Affairs, have asked Mr. Reddy, also the Telangana Congress chief, to join the probe on May 1.

In a long post on X, Congress’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the summons to Mr. Reddy is yet another nail in the coffin of free and fair elections. “The moment Congress leaders make posts critical of the BJP, the Prime Minister advances the police to knock at their doors. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is quiet while the BJP creates and circulates fake videos of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” he wrote. Mr. Ramesh said the summons clearly underline the desperation of the BJP after its lacklustre performance in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha election.

He asked, “Is the PM afraid that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will torpedo his party’s prospects in a free and fair election?”

‘Funds withheld’

Mr. Ramesh further accused the Prime Minister of withholding Central funds to Telangana. “The PM has made a habit of neglecting States that reject him at Assembly polls. His vindictiveness has been on full display in Telangana where the Centre has now racked up a laundry list of funds that were promised but have still not been released to the State,” Mr. Ramesh said in his post. The Centre, he said, has not released ₹4,000 crore of GST compensation, ₹24,205 crore recommended by NITI Aayog, or the ₹1,800 crore grant for the development of backward districts. “For every rupee of tax that Telangana pays to the Centre, the State only receives 43 paise in return. Even the Interim budget allocations to Telangana earlier this year were found to be sorely lacking,” he said.

