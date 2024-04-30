GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi Police remain quiet when fake videos of Congress leaders are circulated: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh questions PM over the summons to Revanth Reddy

April 30, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Congress Party leader Jairam Ramesh. File.

Congress Party leader Jairam Ramesh. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Congress on April 30 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Delhi Police summons to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in connection with an alleged doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that is being circulated on social media. 

The Delhi Police, which come under the Ministry of Home Affairs, have asked Mr. Reddy, also the Telangana Congress chief, to join the probe on May 1.

In a long post on X, Congress’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the summons to Mr. Reddy is yet another nail in the coffin of free and fair elections. “The moment Congress leaders make posts critical of the BJP, the Prime Minister advances the police to knock at their doors. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is quiet while the BJP creates and circulates fake videos of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” he wrote. Mr. Ramesh said the summons clearly underline the desperation of the BJP after its lacklustre performance in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha election. 

He asked, “Is the PM afraid that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will torpedo his party’s prospects in a free and fair election?”

‘Funds withheld’

Mr. Ramesh further accused the Prime Minister of withholding Central funds to Telangana. “The PM has made a habit of neglecting States that reject him at Assembly polls. His vindictiveness has been on full display in Telangana where the Centre has now racked up a laundry list of funds that were promised but have still not been released to the State,” Mr. Ramesh said in his post. The Centre, he said, has not released ₹4,000 crore of GST compensation, ₹24,205 crore recommended by NITI Aayog, or the ₹1,800 crore grant for the development of backward districts. “For every rupee of tax that Telangana pays to the Centre, the State only receives 43 paise in return. Even the Interim budget allocations to Telangana earlier this year were found to be sorely lacking,” he said. 

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.