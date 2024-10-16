ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police register FIR, begin probe in hoax threats to flights

Updated - October 16, 2024 07:42 pm IST - New Delhi

In the past two days, nearly a dozen Indian flights, including some international flights, received bomb threats but nothing suspicious was found in the planes.

PTI

An Indigo aircraft from Saudi Arabia after it made an emergency landing following a bomb threat at Jaipur airport on October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights in the last two days and launched a probe into the matter, official sources said on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with more than 180 people on board returned to the national capital following a bomb threat.

Ministry of Home Affairs seeks reports on series of bomb hoax calls to airlines

According to sources, an FIR has been registered at the IGI airport police station as different flights received the threats through a social media handle in the last two days.

These aircraft were scheduled to fly to different countries and States, a police officer said.

Bomb threat to various flights

Police said the number of FIRs may increase.

Meanwhile, the issue of multiple hoax threats to various airlines came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that the accused are being identified and action will be taken against them.

