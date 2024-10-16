GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in hoax threats to flights

According to sources, an FIR has been registered at the IGI airport police station as different flights received the threats through a social media handle in the last two days

Published - October 16, 2024 07:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
An Indigo aircraft from Saudi Arabia after it made an emergency landing following a bomb threat at Jaipur airport, on October 15, 2024.

An Indigo aircraft from Saudi Arabia after it made an emergency landing following a bomb threat at Jaipur airport, on October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights in the last two days and launched a probe into the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with more than 180 people on board returned to the national capital following a bomb threat.

Ministry of Home Affairs seeks reports on series of bomb hoax calls to airlines

According to sources, an FIR has been registered at the IGI airport police station as different flights received the threats through a social media handle in the last two days.

These aircraft were scheduled to fly to different countries and states, a police officer said.

In the past two days, nearly a dozen Indian flights, including some international flights, received bomb threats but nothing suspicious was found in the planes.

Bomb threat to various flights

Police said the number of FIRs may increase.

Meanwhile, the issue of multiple hoax threats to various airlines came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that the accused are being identified and action will be taken against them.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Related Topics

aviation safety / Delhi / police / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.