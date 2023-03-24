Case registered over protest at Indian High Commission in London: Delhi Police

March 24, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case in connection with the protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, 2023, police officials said on Friday.

On March 19, a group of protesters, that were part of a demonstration against the crackdown, launched in Punjab by the security forces on Waaris Punjab De group, vandalised the windows at the Indian High Commission.

The protesters shouted pro-Khalistani slogans and attempted to enter the High Commission. One of the protesters climbed upto the balcony of the Commission that overlooked the street and brought down the Indian Tricolour.

A video shared by a High Commission official shows a member of the High Commission staff securing the Tricolour and handing it to someone inside the building.

The case was registered on Thursday under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

An officer said the investigation has started as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain people holding Indian nationality abroad.

The case was registered after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action based on the report by Ministry of External Affairs on the incident outside the Commission.

In connection with the alleged attack, barricades were removed outside the residence of British High Commission Alex Ellis at Rajaji Marg in New Delhi on March 22. The action came days after the attack in London.

MEA, in a statement said, An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the U.K. Government under the Vienna Convention.

“India finds unacceptable the indifference of the U.K. Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the U.K.,” the statement added.

In response to the attack, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis had tweeted, “I condemn the disgraceful acts against the people and premises of the Indian High Commission in London - totally unacceptable.”

