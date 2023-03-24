ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered over protest at Indian High Commission in London: Delhi Police

March 24, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The case was registered after the MHA directed Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action based on its report on the incident that took place on March 19

The Hindu Bureau

People show an Indian flag from the roof of the Indian High Commission as protestors of the Khalistan movement demonstrate on the streets in London, on March 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case in connection with the protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, 2023, police officials said on Friday.

ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann says Pakistan, other nations funding Khalistan supporters

On March 19, a group of protesters, that were part of a demonstration against the crackdown, launched in Punjab by the security forces on Waaris Punjab De group, vandalised the windows at the Indian High Commission.

The protesters shouted pro-Khalistani slogans and attempted to enter the High Commission. One of the protesters climbed upto the balcony of the Commission that overlooked the street and brought down the Indian Tricolour.

A video shared by a High Commission official shows a member of the High Commission staff securing the Tricolour and handing it to someone inside the building.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was registered on Thursday under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Also Read The Hindu Editorial | Trouble in Punjab: on the factors of religious fanaticism, foreign-aided opportunism and a societal crisis 

An officer said the investigation has started as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain people holding Indian nationality abroad.

The case was registered after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action based on the report by Ministry of External Affairs on the incident outside the Commission.

In connection with the alleged attack, barricades were removed outside the residence of British High Commission Alex Ellis at Rajaji Marg in New Delhi on March 22. The action came days after the attack in London.

MEA, in a statement said, An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the U.K. Government under the Vienna Convention.

“India finds unacceptable the indifference of the U.K. Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the U.K.,” the statement added.

In response to the attack, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis had tweeted, “I condemn the disgraceful acts against the people and premises of the Indian High Commission in London - totally unacceptable.”

ALSO READ
Explained | What is Waris Punjab De and why has its rise set alarm bells ringing?

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US