Delhi police register case over protest outside Indian High Commission in London

March 24, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

The Delhi police have registered a case in connection with the protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, 2023, police sources said.

The case was registered on Thursday under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The case was registered after the MHA directed Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action based on its report on the incident that took place on March 19.

A senior official said Special Cell has started the investigation as it involves “unlawful activities” carried out by certain persons holding Indian nationality in abroad.

Last Sunday, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete “absence of security”. In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India finds “unacceptable” the indifference of the U.K. government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the U.K.

The U.K. government will take the security of the Indian High Commission here “seriously”, top British officials have said as they condemned as “disgraceful” and “completely unacceptable” the vandalism at the mission.