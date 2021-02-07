Delhi police notices to Baghpat farmers over R-Day violence

Ghaziabad

07 February 2021 00:43 IST

‘It is to instil fear so that we don’t protest against farm laws’

Exercising powers under Section 160/91 of CrPc, Delhi Police has served notices on farmers in Baraut town of Baghpat district to join the investigation in connection to Republic Day violence in the Capital.

The notice issued by Pandav Nagar and Seemapuri police stations said, “The investigation revealed that there were reasonable grounds to ascertain facts and circumstances from you.”

Serious IPC sections

The FIR has been registered under serious sections such as 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (criminal assault on public servant) 147 (rioting) 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. The farmers have been called to the police station on Sunday.

Brijpal Singh, a member of Desh khap, and Thamba Chaudhary of five villages, claimed they didn’t go to Delhi on the said date. “I was at the protest site in Baraut. It seems it is an attempt to instil fear in us so that we do not protest against farm laws.” He said he would reply through his lawyer.

Pandav Nagar Police Station SHO confirmed that the notices have been issued. Sub-Inspector Niraj Kumar said those who were under suspicion had been served notices. “We are thoroughly evaluating different kinds of evidence since January 26 and a list has been prepared. The charges are serious. We don’t want any innocent to be arrested. After two-three rounds of questioning, it would be clear who were actually part of the violence.”

He said at least 10 people in Baghpat were served notices. “The notices are also being served in other districts of west U.P. and Punjab. We are working with the local police,” he said.

In a separate development, farmer leaders from the district have also been asked by the local administration to sign personal bonds “to maintain peace”.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering at the Ghazipur protest site on Saturday, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikaitsaid farmers would hold protests at police stations if the notices were not withdrawn.