Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet on June 15 in Brij Bhushan Singh case: Officials

June 15, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police is likely to file a charge sheet on Thursday, June 15, 2023, connection with the case of alleged sexual harassment filed against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on the complaints of women wrestlers, officials said.

On June 7, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and assured the agitating wrestlers that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15, following which they suspended their stir.

"Since the minister has assured the wrestlers that the charge sheet in the case will be filed by June 15 (Thursday), we will abide by it," said a senior police official.

As part of the probe, the Delhi Police has also written to wrestling federations of five nations seeking details in connection with the alleged incidents of sexual harassment by Mr. Singh, but their reply is awaited. Once these are received, a supplementary charge sheet would be filed in the case, officials said.

The notices were sent seeking photos and video of the tournaments and the CCTV footage of the places where the wrestlers stayed during their matches, they said.

The Special Investigation Team has questioned more than 180 people and also went to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh's residence in Gonda where it recorded statements of the outgoing WFI chief's relatives, colleagues, house staff and his associates.

The investigators also took a woman wrestler to the official residence of Mr. Singh in New Delhi to recreate the sequence of events that led to the alleged crime.

The wrestlers have threatened to resume their protest if a charge sheet is not filed by the specified period.

After his meeting on June 7, Thakur addressed a press conference and said the wrestlers had suggested that the charge sheet in the case be filed by June 15 and the WFI elections be held by June 30.

The wrestlers had also suggested that an Internal Complaints Committee of WFI headed by a woman be formed. All these proposals were agreed to unanimously by the Sports Minister.

Following the assurance, the grapplers suspended their agitation till June 15.

The protesting wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Mr. Singh, who they have accused of sexually exploiting women wrestlers, including a minor.

In another key decision, the government also agreed not to allow Brij Bhushan Singh, who has completed three terms as president, and his associates to contest elections as per the wrestlers' demand.

Wait for court’s verdict...”: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on June 14 asked people to wait for the court’s verdict with regard to the allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

“Let the chargesheet be filed, I need not say anything. The matter is in court. So, let’s wait for the verdict,” Mr. Singh said.

Several women wrestlers had come out against the WFI chief, alleging sexual harassment and two FIRs were also filed against him by the Connaught Place police station in the national capital.