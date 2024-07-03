ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police increase security outside Rahul Gandhi's residence amid reports of disturbance by right-wing groups

Updated - July 03, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 06:24 pm IST - New Delhi

The police have suspected the people may gather with placard or hoardings outside his residence

PTI

Members of United Hindu Front shouting slogans during a protest against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the House during ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Delhi Police has stepped up security outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence following an intelligence input of disturbance by right wing groups, sources said on July 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

One platoon of paramilitary, including the local police personnel, have been deployed around Mr. Gandhi's residence, sources said.

Mr. Gandhi's remarks against the saffron party had created ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said an input regarding disturbance by right wing group members was received on Tuesday after which the security has been increased around the Congress leader's residence in central Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have suspected the people may gather with placard or hoardings outside his residence.

The local police has been asked to increase the vigil for 24 hours around his residence, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi enjoys Z plus security with ASL (advanced security liaison) category under the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel.

On Wednesday, the Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest here over Gandhi's remarks against the saffron party and sought an apology from him.

The protesters assembled near Jaisalmer House and tried to move towards the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, raising slogans against Gandhi and his party.

On June 27, a group of men pasted posters outside the residence of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in central Delhi, demanding his suspension from the Lok Sabha, for his remark during oath ceremony in the Lok Sabha. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US