Delhi Police increases security outside Rahul Gandhi's residence amid reports of disturbance by right-wing groups

The police have suspected the people may gather with placard or hoardings outside his residence

Updated - July 03, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 06:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Members of United Hindu Front shouting slogans during a protest against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the House during ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi

Members of United Hindu Front shouting slogans during a protest against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the House during ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Delhi Police has stepped up security outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence following an intelligence input of disturbance by right wing groups, sources said on July 3.

One platoon of paramilitary, including the local police personnel, have been deployed around Mr. Gandhi's residence, sources said.

Mr. Gandhi's remarks against the saffron party had created ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Sources said an input regarding disturbance by right wing group members was received on Tuesday after which the security has been increased around the Congress leader's residence in central Delhi.

The police have suspected the people may gather with placard or hoardings outside his residence.

The local police has been asked to increase the vigil for 24 hours around his residence, sources said.

Mr. Gandhi enjoys Z plus security with ASL (advanced security liaison) category under the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel.

On Wednesday, the Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest here over Gandhi's remarks against the saffron party and sought an apology from him.

The protesters assembled near Jaisalmer House and tried to move towards the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, raising slogans against Gandhi and his party.

On June 27, a group of men pasted posters outside the residence of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in central Delhi, demanding his suspension from the Lok Sabha, for his remark during oath ceremony in the Lok Sabha. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the matter.

