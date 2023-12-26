Delhi Police gets call about blast near Israel embassy, search underway

December 26, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police on December 26 received a call about a blast near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district, officials said.

“Yes, there was an incident here. Not sure what it is exactly yet. The police and our security team are still investigating”, the spokesperson of the Israeli embassy.

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, the call was received at 5.47 pm and was transferred from the PCR (police control room) of the Delhi Police.

Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

More details awaited...

