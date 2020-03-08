Delhi Police detains couple linked to ISIS for instigating anti-CAA protests

Image for representation purpose only

New Delhi

08 March 2020 19:10 IST

‘They were involved in instigating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests’

A couple linked to the Islamic State’s Khorasan module was on Sunday detained from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar for instigating anti-CAA riots in the national capital, police said.

They have been identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Also read | Delhi violence: 654 cases registered, 1820 people detained or arrested

Advertising

Advertising

“They were involved in instigating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests,” he said.