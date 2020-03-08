Delhi Police detains couple linked to ISIS for instigating anti-CAA protests

A couple linked to the Islamic State’s Khorasan module was on Sunday detained from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar for instigating anti-CAA riots in the national capital, police said.
They have been identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).
Also read | Delhi violence: 654 cases registered, 1820 people detained or arrested
“They were involved in instigating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.