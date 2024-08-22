Delhi Police bust ‘terror network’

The Delhi Police on Thursday (August 22, 2024) said they busted an “Al-Qaeda-inspired” terror network that was active in the States of Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and detained 14 suspects in the case.

In a statement, the Delhi Police added that the “intelligence-based operation” was coordinated and conducted by its Special Cell in association with police forces of the three States.

“The module was led by Dr. Ishtiyaq, a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand. He was aspiring to declare Khilafat [Caliphate] and execute serious terrorist activities within the country,” it further said.

A senior police officer said the suspects were indoctrinated and trained at various locations to use weapons. “The police are interrogating all detainees at various locations and additional arrests are likely,” the officer added.

According to the police, six individuals were detained from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan while undergoing “weapon-handling” training, and eight others were detained from Jharkhand and U.P. for further questioning.

The police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunition, documents and literature from several locations, with further seizures under way. Fifteen locations in Ranchi, and one each in Rajasthan and Aligarh were searched, the police added.

Jharkhand Police Spokesperson, Inspector-General (Operation) Amol V. Homkar, in a press conference said several persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were detained in coordination with Central agencies, and based on intelligence inputs.

In Jharkhand, 16 searches took place on Thursday (August 22, 2024) across three districts — Ranchi, Hazirabagh and Lohardarga. The searches were carried out by the Jharkhand Anti-Terror Squad, the Jharkhand Special Task Force, the Ranchi Police and the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

“All eight suspects are being interrogated for further information, based on which more locations will be searched and more persons detained,” he said.

The Jharkhand Police also claimed to have seized illegal weapons, laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents.

“We are verifying all seizures, and once all information is in place and everybody is interrogated, legal action will be taken. All searches are being done from a secuirty point of view,” the officer said.

