GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Police bust ‘terror network’

The network had been active in three States and its leader aspired to declare a Caliphate, say police 

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 09:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari
Delhi Police said that an “intelligence-based operation” was coordinated and conducted by its Special Cell in association with police forces of Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Photo: X/@CellDelhi

Delhi Police said that an “intelligence-based operation” was coordinated and conducted by its Special Cell in association with police forces of Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Photo: X/@CellDelhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday (August 22, 2024) said they busted an “Al-Qaeda-inspired” terror network that was active in the States of Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and detained 14 suspects in the case. 

In a statement, the Delhi Police added that the “intelligence-based operation” was coordinated and conducted by its Special Cell in association with police forces of the three States.

Related Stories

“The module was led by Dr. Ishtiyaq, a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand. He was aspiring to declare Khilafat [Caliphate] and execute serious terrorist activities within the country,” it further said.

A senior police officer said the suspects were indoctrinated and trained at various locations to use weapons. “The police are interrogating all detainees at various locations and additional arrests are likely,” the officer added.

According to the police, six individuals were detained from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan while undergoing “weapon-handling” training, and eight others were detained from Jharkhand and U.P. for further questioning.

The police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunition, documents and literature from several locations, with further seizures under way. Fifteen locations in Ranchi, and one each in Rajasthan and Aligarh were searched, the police added.

Jharkhand Police Spokesperson, Inspector-General (Operation) Amol V. Homkar, in a press conference said several persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were detained in coordination with Central agencies, and based on intelligence inputs.

In Jharkhand, 16 searches took place on Thursday (August 22, 2024) across three districts — Ranchi, Hazirabagh and Lohardarga. The searches were carried out by the Jharkhand Anti-Terror Squad, the Jharkhand Special Task Force, the Ranchi Police and the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

“All eight suspects are being interrogated for further information, based on which more locations will be searched and more persons detained,” he said.

The Jharkhand Police also claimed to have seized illegal weapons, laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents.

“We are verifying all seizures, and once all information is in place and everybody is interrogated, legal action will be taken. All searches are being done from a secuirty point of view,” the officer said.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / Rajasthan / Jharkhand / Uttar Pradesh / arrest / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.