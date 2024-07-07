Delhi Police book Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra for ‘derogatory’ social media post on NCW chief

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her “derogatory” social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

The Trinamool leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Ms. Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Ms. Moitra later deleted the post.

The original post showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.

NCW files complaint against Moitra

The National Commission for Women on July 5 filed a complaint with the Delhi Police over Ms. Moitra’s remarks. The commission said that it has also sent a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla which states that Ms. Moitra’s remarks are condemnable and unbecoming of the stature of a Member of Parliament. The NCW said it has also initiated legal action against her.

In a statement, the Commission said, “Upon careful consideration, the Commission has determined that Ms. Moitra’s remarks fall under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. NCW unequivocally condemns these defamatory statements. The derogatory nature of these remarks, particularly directed at the Chairperson of the NCW during her official visit to Hathras, is profoundly reprehensible and urges for strict legal action against Ms. Moitra.”

The ruling BJP also attacked the Trinamool MP over her comments against the NCW chief Rekha Sharma and demanded that she be “sacked” from her party.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed Ms. Moitra’s comment as “extremely indecent, objectionable and shameful”, and said this is the “true face” of the Trinamool and the opposition parties’ INDIA bloc.

The MP was, however, quick to react. In a post on X tagging the Commission’s statement, she said, “Come on @DelhiPolice, please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest. I Can Hold My Own Umbrella.”

(with inputs from PTI)

