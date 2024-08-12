Delhi Police beefs up security ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements by deploying over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras in New Delhi ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls and markets.

On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

"Multiple layers of security arrangements will be in place in Red Fort. We have already procured 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for Independence Day," a senior police officer said.

Smartphone-based application

Police said that these cameras will have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing police to identify anyone from a distance. These cameras will be installed in and around the fort. The cameras with AI-based facial recognition and video analytic systems will ensure foolproof security, the officer said, adding that more than 10,000 security personnel will be deployed at the Mughal-era fort when Modi addresses the nation.

Police will also use a smartphone-based application to verify the identity of people coming to attend the event at the Red Fort, an officer said.

In addition, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, police said.

The recent assassination bid on former U.S. president Donald Trump has made the role of snipers extremely crucial this Independence Day. Official sources said that in a recent meeting regarding the security arrangements at the Red Fort, the attack on Trump was discussed and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora emphasised stringent security to be put in place.

Recently, Delhi Police arrested a wanted terrorist, a member of the Pune module of ISIS, on Friday (August 9, 2024).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Cell arrested Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, a resident of Daryaganj here, from a location near Ganga Baksh Marg at the Delhi-Faridabad border. A .30-bore pistol, three live cartridges and two mobile phones were seized from his possession.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a reward of ₹3 lakh for information leading to Ali's arrest.

It is suspected that Ali was conducting reconnaissance for a possible attack on some VIPs based in Delhi-NCR, police had said.

"After the development teams have also intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks. Hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and the verification of tenants and servants is being carried out. Meetings are also being held with resident and market welfare associations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The DCP further said that the police are making elaborate security arrangements for more than 20,000 to 22,000 guests who will be coming to attend the programme.

"We are requesting people and even guests to come to the venue by metro. All the gates of the metro will be open. Besides, multi-layered security arrangements will be made. We are holding meetings of all the area SHOs to ensure a law and order situation. Police are fully prepared according to the inputs we have received so far," DCP Meena said.

Meanwhile, DCP IGI Airport, Usha Rangnani, said that the team IGI Airport police, in collaboration with paramilitary forces, is committed to ensuring security at IGI Airport in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day.

Shahdara DCP Surendra Choudhary said, "The district is ramping up safety measures ahead of Independence Day with tenant verifications, round-the-clock foot patrols, community vigilance and mock drills are also being conducted to ensure public safety and security."

The areas surrounding the Red Fort will be demarcated as a "no kite flying zone" until the programme is over. Several personnel will be deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations to intercept kites, police said.

The Delhi Police has prohibited flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 2-16 for security reasons. An order to this effect was issued by the Delhi Police Chief.