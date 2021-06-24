Delhi Police arrests four students from Ladakh in Israel Embassy blast case

New Delhi

24 June 2021 19:17 IST

According to sources, the students were arrested from Kargil and taken to Delhi on transit remand

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four students from Ladakh in connection with the Israel embassy blast case here, sources said on Thursday.

A minor IED blast took place outside the Embassy of Israel in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on January 29. There were no casualties.

Some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.