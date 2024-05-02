ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police appeals to not believe in false messages on bomb threat received by schools

May 02, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - New Delhi

Police made an appeal to people to not believe in the audio messages that have surfaced on WhatsApp groups making false claims about the bomb threat that schools in Delhi-NCR received on May 1.

PTI

Police personnel keeping vigil at Andhra Education Society, after multiple schools received bomb threats via e-mail, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Taking note of false claims circulating in WhatsApp groups that bombs were detected in schools, Delhi Police on May 2 said the messages have "no truth in them".

Police made an appeal to people to not believe in the audio messages that have surfaced on WhatsApp groups making false claims about the bomb threat that schools in Delhi-NCR received on Wednesday morning.

Threat mail to Delhi schools sent using Russian domain, Cyber Police tracking IP address, location

"Some audio messages are being pushed on WhatsApp and other chat groups that some suspicious objects were found in some schools," a statement issued by the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

"These messages are false and have no truth in them. We request all to please convey further that these are false messages," the statement said.

In a bomb scare of unprecedented scale, around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat e-mail on Wednesday claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

Nothing was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a hoax.

