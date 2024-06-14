Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena sanctioned the prosecution of Novelist Arundhati Roy and former Professor of International Law in Central University of Kashmir, Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain, for their alleged statements at an event in 2010 under the Section 13 of UAPA on June 14, according to officials from the Raj Niwas.

The FIR against Ms. Roy and Mr. Hussain was registered following the orders of the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi, they added. The two had allegedly made provocative speeches at a conference organized under the banner of “Azadi - The Only Way” in 2010 at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. The issues discussed and spoken about at the conference propagated the “separation of Kashmir from India”.

Sayed Ali Shah Geelani, a Kashmiri separatist leader and Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, a Delhi University lecturer, the two other accused in the case have died during the proceedings of the case.

Last October, the L-G had granted sanction to prosecute them under section 196 of CrPC for commission of offences punishable under different sections of the Indian Penal Code 124-A (provisions for Sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.), 153B (imputation, assertions, prejudicial to national integration), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, 505 (statements conducing of public mischief)

The FIR in the matter was registered on a complaint made by Sushil Pandit on October 28, 2010.

