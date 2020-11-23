Delhi lawyer seeks action against Mehbooba Mufti

A Delhi-based lawyer on Monday filed a petition before the Delhi High Court seeking directions to register a case against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her “dacoits snatched our flag” remark.

“In this statement, it is quite clear that she is using this derogatory and instigating statement against the duly elected Indian government,” the petition filed by advocate Vineet Jindal stated.

“It is an inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among the communities and waging war against the duly elected government of this country as she is an influential and public personality,” the plea added.

It stated that on October 23, while addressing her first press conference after being released from a 14-month detention, the Peoples Democratic Party chief made the remark.

“When reporters asked her [Ms. Mufti] about the J&K flag placed on the desk, she called it ‘our flag’ and said, ‘we will take Tricolour in our hand when we get our flag back’,” the petition added.

The advocate said the statement made by Ms. Mufti explicitly insulted the Tricolour.