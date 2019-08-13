Delhi-Lahore bus service called off

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday said it would “not be able” to continue the Delhi-Lahore bus service as Pakistan had decided to discontinue it due to the withdrawal of the special status to J&K.

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Saturday conveyed to the DTC its government’s decision to suspend the service in addition to the two services to Amritsar.

The DTC bus scheduled to leave for Lahore at 6 a.m. on Monday did not leave, an official said.

The last bus for Lahore left Delhi on Saturday morning carrying two passengers while the return bus reached the Capital with 19 passengers on the evening of the same day. The bus service is not operational on Sunday.

The services between Lahore and Amritsar and between Nankana Sahib and Amritsar were also suspended as per the Pakistan Ministry of Communication statement.

According to sources, the PTDC conveyed its decision to suspend the service to the DTC telephonically over the weekend in addition to a formal, written communication which the DTC could expect on Saturday.

While the DTC buses ply to Lahore every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the PTDC buses ply every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Delhi to Lahore.

In the return trip, they leave Lahore every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday whereas the PTDC buses leave every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.