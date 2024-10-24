Delhi L-G Saxena expresses regret, says no one told him court nod was required to cut trees

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and DDA ex-officio chairperson V.K. Saxena, who described himself as a “committed environmentalist and conservationist”, said no one told him that the permission of the Supreme Court was required before felling trees.

The revelation was part of a personal affidavit filed by the L-G in the Supreme Court explaining the circumstances leading to the illegal felling of valuable trees by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the protected ridge area as part of widening access to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) in Maidangarhi.

Petitioners who approached the Supreme Court had alleged that the trees were chopped down on the orders of the L-G, who had visited the site on February 3.

On October 16, a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud decided to have the L-G himself file an affidavit explaining his alleged role and what really happened on February 3.

Mr. Saxena said he had visited the CAPFIMS Hospital site on February 3 for a visual inspection. There, he had “asked the officials present at the spot to expedite the work towards the completion of the project”. He explained that the hospital project was worth ₹2,200 crore of public money and was meant to provide medical facilities to the paramilitary forces serving the nation.

On the way back from the hospital site, the L-G said he had also stopped at the road-widening site.

“No one present at the site on the date of the visit brought to the notice of the deponent [L-G] the legal requirement of obtaining permission from the Supreme Court for felling the trees,” the L-G submitted in the affidavit.

Mr. Saxena said his instructions to the officials were to expedite the work and not, by any stretch of imagination, bypass the mandate of the law.

“The direction to expedite the project was given on the bona fide belief that only the permission from the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Delhi government was required… The deponent was also not aware nor made aware that further permission was required from the Supreme Court,” the affidavit said.

The L-G said he “deeply regretted” the “unfortunately” felling of trees by the DDA without the permission of the apex court.

The affidavit said the identification of the erring officials, their suspension and disciplinary inquiry have been done. Criminal action also has been set in motion at the Saket court.

However, the L-G said the officials might have misunderstood the approvals.

“Though a mistake, the work done by them was bona fide in the interest of public good,” the L-G said.

Mr. Saxena said DDA Vice-Chairman Subhasish Panda, against whom contempt proceedings are pending in the top court, was not present at the site on February 3. Mr. Saxena said there was no lapse on the part of Mr. Panda and urged the court to discharge the latter from the contempt proceedings.

The affidavit said the timber of the felled trees was currently in the possession of the office of the Deputy Conservator of Forest (South), Karni Shooting Range, Tughlaqabad, New Delhi since September 17, 2024.

The L-G denied reports that 1,100 trees were cut in total for the road-widening project. He said 174 were axed in the non-forest area and 468 were felled in the forest part.

As part of remedial measures, the L-G said 1,000 trees of six-foot height were planted in Project Kalindi Aviral of Tamuna flood plain by the DDA.

Other steps include the DDA assuring 185 acres in Mohammadpur Mazri, Mubarakpur Dabas and Kirari Suleman Nagar (Patti Nithari) to plant 100 new trees for every tree felled.