ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, doctor to 14-day judicial custody

Published - May 30, 2024 06:10 pm IST - New Delhi

14-day judicial custody for hospital owner and doctor after fatal fire at illegal Delhi hospital, bail plea filed

PTI

Dr. Naveen Khichi, the owner of Baby Care New Born Child Hospital, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A metropolitan court in New Delhi on May 30 sent to 14 days judicial custody the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze on May 25 killed seven newborns and injured five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr. Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr. Aaksh, who was on duty at the time of the fire late on May 25 to judicial custody.

27 oxygen cylinders were kept inside and outside Delhi hospital where blaze killed seven newborn babies: FIR

Meanwhile, the doctor has filed a bail plea which will be heard on June 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

A massive fire broke out on May 25 night at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that was allegedly operating illegally with an "expired" licence and without any clearance from the fire department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Delhi hospital fire: owner tells police he hired persons without MBBS degree to save money

A case has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The two were arrested on and were remanded in police custody on May 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US